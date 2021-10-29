In-N-Out closes all indoor dining rooms in Bay Area county over local COVID vaccine mandates

In-N-Out Burger has closed all five of its dining rooms in Contra Costa County over the restaurant chain’s refusal to comply with local health mandates requiring patrons to show proof of their vaccination status.

The county’s vaccine mandate requires employees to check customers’ vaccination status before they can be seated at an indoor dining room. The burger chain says it will sidestep the issue and stop serving patrons indoors at five county restaurants and only serve food for takeout and at the drive-through window.

“As a Company, In-N-Out Burger strongly believes in the highest form of customer service and to us that means serving all Customers who visit us and making all Customers feel welcome,” Arnie Wensinger, the chain’s chief legal and business officer, said in a statement. “We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government.”

The Irvine-based burger chain notified the local health department of its decision earlier this week. The story was first reported by SF Gate.

