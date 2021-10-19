In-N-Out in San Francisco shut down after defying COVID-19 vaccine mandate

In this June 8, 2010, file photo, In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline in Baldwin Park. The restaurant’s San Francisco was the location temporarily shut down. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)

An In-N-Out Burger location was shut down by the San Francisco Department of Public Health last week because employees were not properly checking for customers’ vaccination documentation, the popular burger chain said in a statement.

In-N-Out said it properly posted signs of local vaccination requirements, but refuses to strictly enforce them, KTLA sister station KRON reports.

“We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government,” In-N-Out Chief Legal & Business Officer Arnie Wensinger said. “We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business.”

Since August, San Francisco has required proof of vaccination for people to enter certain indoor businesses, including bars, restaurants, gyms and large events.

The city of Los Angeles, which is home to many In-N-Out locations, has similar guidelines going into effect starting Nov. 4.

The restaurant, located in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf, has since reopened, but without indoor dining available. It restaurant is the only In-N-Out location in San Francisco.

KRON reached out to the city’s health department for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

In San Francisco, 83% of eligible residents ages 12 and over are fully vaccinated, according to the city’s latest data.