In-person classes continue at Fresno County private school despite orders to close

Students at a private school in California attended their second day of in-person classes Friday despite state and county orders to close the school. Immanuel Schools in Reedley was told to close its classrooms until the county is removed from a state monitoring list for two weeks.

Fresno County also issued a health order Thursday against the K-12 school. The school, which has about 600 students, allowed students into classes Thursday and Friday without masks or social distancing.

The school’s trustees and superintendent said they believe students’ development will suffer if they can’t be taught on campus.