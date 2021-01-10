In San Diego, fringe ideologies that led to Capitol siege were right at home

The unfounded belief that the election was stolen from President Trump has for months been festering in San Diego.

Stop the Steal rallies, marked by a party-like atmosphere, plainly illustrated a determined resolve to keep Trump in power.

The conspiracy theory was further nurtured online, and the ultra-conservative One America News Network pushed it to a national audience from its San Diego studios.

So it came as no surprise to many that San Diego found itself in the national spotlight last week, spurred by the shooting death of an Ocean Beach woman who was at the front of a pro-Trump mob that tore its way into the U.S. Capitol.

