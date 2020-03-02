In win for CA, Supreme Court will again decide fate of Affordable Care Act

Supporters of the Affordable Care Act gather in front of the U.S Supreme Court during a rally March 4, 2015, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Taking up an appeal from California’s attorney general, the Supreme Court announced Monday it will rule on a lawsuit brought by Texas and backed by the Trump administration that would strike down Obamacare, including its protections for tens of millions of Americans with preexisting medical conditions.

Twice before the high court has upheld the healthcare law, with Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. casting the key votes to reject broad conservative challenges.

The justices said they would hear the new case this fall as voters are about to go to the polls. Democrats have been determined to keep a spotlight on the continuing effort by President Trump and the Republicans to throw out the healthcare law, including its expanded Medicaid coverage for low-income Americans and its subsidies for those who need help to buy health insurance.

At issue now is whether the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional because the Republican-controlled Congress voted in 2017 to stop applying a tax penalty on those who do not have insurance.

