Increased demand for gas pushes prices up

Demand for gasoline last week increased to one of the highest levels since March 2020, when people hunkered down and streets emptied as pandemic-related restrictions took effect, according to the American Automobile Association.

Since last week, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has climbed to $2.88. Meanwhile in California, the average for a gallon stood at $3.99 Sunday. The state is one of 10 that saw the largest spikes in average prices.

Though demand is up, continued growth in total domestic supply will likely help keep prices at the pump in check, according to AAA.

Carlos Herrera reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 25, 2021.