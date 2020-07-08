Inglewood man raped and strangled Bakersfield teen he met online, then burned her body: Court docs

Armando Cruz made his first court appearance in Kern County on July 7, 2020. (KGET)

Warning: This story contains graphic content.

An Inglewood man accused of killing a 13-year-old Bakersfield girl convinced her to send him naked photos and meet up with him, then raped and strangled her, according to a newly released court documents obtained by KTLA sister station KGET.

Armando Cruz, 24, could face the death penalty if found guilty of murder with special circumstances and other charges filed against him in the death of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre, the Bakersfield television station reported.

He pleaded not guilty to 12 felony charges and is next due in court later this month, KGET reported.

Patricia Alatorre is seen in a photo released by the Bakersfield Police Department.

Alatorre was last seen the night of July 1, according to police. Surveillance video showed her getting into a white pickup.

The truck was found the next day in Inglewood, and Cruz was taken into custody, the station reported.

According to court documents, Cruz contacted Alatorre on social media and convinced her to send him naked images of herself, and he sent her a nude photo of himself.

He convinced her to meet with him to engage in sexual acts despite knowing she was underage, and he traveled from Los Angeles County to Bakersfield for the encounter, the document stated.

On a second occasion, he drove the teen around the block against her will as she screamed, according to the document.

Cruz strangled Alatorre as she continued to struggle and scream, the document alleged.

He then dumped the dead girl’s body and set the remains on fire, according to the documents. Officials did not specify where that happened.

