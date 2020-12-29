Inspection of Otay Mesa Detention Center finds deficiencies, including in medical care

Otay Mesa Detention Center houses mostly migrants awaiting trial. It is operated by a private company based in Tennessee.

A November inspection of Otay Mesa Detention Center, conducted virtually because of the pandemic, found eight deficiencies under detention standards that the contracted private facility is required to follow, according to records released this week by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The deficiencies were in the areas of medical care, admission and release, staff-detainee communication and telephone access. The report, written by ICE’s Office of Detention Oversight, notes that not all standards could be evaluated because inspectors couldn’t physically enter the facility.

ICE, the federal agency responsible for immigration detention did not respond to a request for comment on the inspection’s findings Tuesday.

Ryan Gustin, spokesman for CoreCivic, the private prison company that owns and operates the facility, said that the company was “grateful” for the report’s feedback.

