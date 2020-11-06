Insurers banned by California from dropping coverage for 2.1M homes in fire-stricken areas

The remains of a burned home in the Bobcat fire in the Angeles National Forest in Juniper Hills.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

With parts of California still smoldering, the state Department of Insurance has issued a one-year moratorium prohibiting insurers from canceling or not renewing about 2.1 million homeowners’ policies, the second consecutive year policyholders in or near fire-stricken areas have gotten a temporary measure of relief.

The move will temporarily protect homeowner policies in select ZIP Codes from Siskiyou to San Diego counties.

“Losing your insurance should be the last thing on someone’s mind after surviving a devastating fire,” said Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara in a statement Thursday. “My action gives millions of Californians breathing room and hits the pause button on insurance non-renewals while we take additional steps to expand our competitive market.”

Repeated, destructive wind-driven fires in forest and foothill communities have been bleeding billions of dollars of insurance provider profits in recent years, leading them to spike premiums or flee the marketplace altogether.

