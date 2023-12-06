No, Californians will not be receiving another round of economic stimulus checks – nor will other Americans, for that matter.

The Internal Revenue Service is debunking a rumor widely shared on social media that claimed a fourth round of payments would be issued to residents of 10 states starting Nov. 30, ranging from $250 to several thousand dollars.

Anthony Burke, a spokesperson with the IRS, told SFGATE that his office has received multiple calls about the rumor, and it’s simply not true.

“There is no fourth round of [stimulus checks] from the Treasury Department,” he told the news outlet.

The final round of payments, which were billed as inflation relief checks in California, were issued in early 2023. By now, all eligible recipients should have already received their payments either by direct deposit or a debit card in the mail.

According to the state, more than $9 billion was paid out as part of the program, which was created to help offset the financial pressures of mounting inflation. The direct payments ranged from $200 to $1,050, depending on several factors.

The source of the stimulus check rumor is unclear.

SFGate notes that people could be confused by tax surplus rebates being issued by Idaho, Illinois, Massachusetts, Montana and New Mexico.