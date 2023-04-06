The Internal Revenue Service announced Thursday that it’s opening up five Taxpayer Assistance Centers in California to help assist state residents with any tax-related inquiries they may have.

Locations:

212 Coffee Road, Suite. 200, Bakersfield, CA 93309

2525 Capitol St., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93721

300 N. Los Angeles St., Los Angeles, CA 90012

1301 Clay St., Oakland, CA 94612

4330 Watt Ave., Sacramento, CA 95821

The centers will be open on April 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and residents don’t need an appointment to meet with IRS employees, a news release said.

“During these special openings, taxpayers can get walk-in service for in-person help on many tax matters,” IRS officer Ken Corbin said in a statement.

“These extra weekend hours are to enable America’s taxpayers to effectively resolve their tax account concerns in ways that are most convenient for them.”

All services routinely offered at the offices are expected to be available for people who visit on Saturday, except for making cash payments on taxes that may be owed.

People are encouraged to visit the IRS website to learn more about the services offered at each location since services may vary. Tax return preparation services, however, will not be available at any site.

Taxpayers who made $73,000 or less in 2022 can use the IRS Free File service online to help prepare their taxes.

Americans can also take advantage of other IRS tax preparation services:

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance or Tax Counseling for the Elderly sites available for eligible individuals and families. Americans can find the closest sites near them by using the VITA locator tool or by calling 800-906-9887.

AARP Tax-Aide is available to the public. There are no age, income or AARP membership requirements.

Mil-Tax offers tax preparation help for all military members and some veterans, with no income limit. More information can be found online.

Americans can use the Where’s My Refund? link on the IRS website to know when they should expect their refund after submitting their return.

Professional foreign language interpretation will be available through an over-the-phone translation service. For people who need sign language interpreter services, IRS staff will schedule their appointments so they can have the proper accommodations, a news release said.

For anyone planning to visit a tax center on Saturday, officials ask that individuals come prepared with the following:

Current government-issued photo identification

Social Security cards or ITINs for themselves and all members of their household, including their spouse and dependents (if applicable)

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents

For identity verification services, two forms of identification and, if filed, a copy of the tax return for the year in question

The last day to file taxes is typically April 18; however, California has extended the deadline until Oct. 16 for areas impacted by severe winter weather, including Los Angeles County.