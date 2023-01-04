Larry Molina, shown in this undated photo provided by the Irvine Police Department, is accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl on Jan. 2, 2023.

The Irvine Police Department on Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old man they say sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl on the Peters Canyon Trail.

Irvine resident Larry Molina is accused of grabbing a 15-year-old girl on Monday while she was walking on a path and sexually assaulting her, police said in a news release. The two are not believed to know each other.

The teen was eventually able to fight Molina off and run to a nearby home for help, police added.

Molina was identified as a suspect, and on Tuesday, investigators say they found evidence at his home tying him to the crime.

If anyone has information related to this investigation, they are asked to contact Detective Gavin Hudson at 949-724-7168 or ghudson@cityofirvine.org.