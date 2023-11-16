It’s the final day most Californians can file their 2022 taxes after officials announced another filing date extension, extending the tax deadline to Nov. 16.

The typical April filing deadline was extended for some residents due to the severe winter weather that plagued the state last year.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the first tax extension in March.

“As communities across the state continue recovering from the damage caused by the winter storms, California is working swiftly to help recovering Californians get back on their feet,” Newsom said in a statement. “The state is aligning with the Biden Administration and extending the tax filing deadline in addition to the tax relief announced earlier this year.”

Here is a list of the California counties that were eligible for the filing extension:

Alameda

Alpine

Amador

Butte

Calaveras

Colusa

Contra Costa

Del Norte

El Dorado

Fresno

Glenn

Humboldt

Inyo

Kings

Lake

Los Angeles

Madera

Marin

Mariposa

Mendocino

Merced

Mono

Monterey

Napa

Nevada

Orange

Placer

Riverside

Sacramento

San Benito

San Bernardino

San Diego

San Francisco

San Joaquin

San Luis Obispo

San Mateo

Santa Barbara

Santa Clara

Santa Cruz

Siskiyou

Solano

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Sutter

Tehama

Trinity

Tulare

Tuolumne

Ventura

Yolo

Californians who don’t live in any of the counties listed above should have filed their taxes by April 18.

The IRS also has a free tax filing service that taxpayers within a certain income threshold can use.

Taxpayers who made $73,000 or less in 2022 can use the IRS Free File service. More information about the different programs is available on the organization’s website.

To avoid processing and refund delays, Americans are encouraged to have all the necessary information before filing their tax returns and visit the IRS website for answers to commonly asked questions.

Once submitted, taxpayers can use the Where’s My Refund? link on the IRS website to know when they should expect their refund.

The agency expects that most people will get their refund within 21 days if their returns were filed electronically, chose direct deposit as the refund method and have an error-free return.

People who need to file 2022 returns can check the agency’s website for the latest information.