Jeremy Renner recovering after suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada.

Actor Jeremy Renner was trying to save his nephew when he was injured in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.

Renner was clearing snow when he was run over by his PistenBully snowplow while attempting to divert it away from his nephew, according to a police report obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

“In an attempt to keep the Pistenbully from striking (his nephew), (Renner) attempted to step up on the track in order to divert the Pistenbully or get it stopped,” the report from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department said.

The snowplow rolled over the “Avengers” actor, which caused him to suffer blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, his publicist said earlier this month.

The police report also said that the snowplow’s emergency brake wasn’t properly applied when the actor got out of the vehicle, which basically caused the accident.

“Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward,” the report continued.

Just last week, the “Hurt Locker” actor finally returned home after spending two weeks in the hospital.