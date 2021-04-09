Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply to plummet next week in California as demand surges

Pharmacist Negin Sazgar draws medicine for Johnson & Johnson inoculations at a vaccination site in Lincoln Park on April 6, 2021. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

California’s planned full reopening on June 15 is banking on millions of residents being vaccinated.

But recently released federal data are raising new questions as to whether supply will match expectations.

Although California’s allocations of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are expected to remain relatively steady through next week, the state — along with the rest of the nation — will see availability crater for the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This week, 574,900 Johnson & Johnson doses were allocated to the Golden State. Next week, that number will plummet to 67,600, an 88% drop, according to data from the CDC.

