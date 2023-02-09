Jonathan Majors is a Lompoc, California native and a Yale School of Drama graduate, and he is having a busy year.

Not only does he star as supervillain Kang the Conqueror in Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” but he’s also starring opposite Michael B. Jordan in “Creed III.”

Kang is also slated for two additional Marvel movies.

Majors’ character is already receiving rave reviews for his performance in the “Ant-Man” film following this week’s premiere in Los Angeles.

While the actor is being seen as the “It guy” right now in Hollywood, it hasn’t gotten to his head.

“You have to enjoy yourself. You have to say ‘Okay, let’s take a step back and go ‘You’ve really done something now,'” he explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “At 33 years old and looking on, I know there’s a lot more to go. I feel the rest is going to be just as difficult and just as rewarding.”

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” hits theaters Feb. 17.