Joyous celebration springs up at Berkeley house where Kamala Harris grew up

On a block along Berkeley’s Bancroft Way, in front of the small, yellow house where Sen. Kamala Harris, the vice president-elect, grew up, there was a small but festive celebration Saturday afternoon.

As feel-good songs such as “I Gotta Feeling” by Black Eyed Peas and “Happy” by Pharrell Williams played, people danced, waved streamers and flags and blew giant bubbles.

Sisters Sharon McGaffie and Judy Robinson stood on their front porch, two houses away, watching the joyous party that formed spontaneously mid-morning.

“I’m thrilled,” said McGaffie, who recalled a young Harris sleeping at her house and the two families spending time together. Their mothers, said McGaffie, were close friends.

From left: Saniyyah Smith, Sharon McGaffie and Judy Robinson stand on the steps of McGaffie’s and Robinson’s mother’s home in November 2020. They grew up two doors down from vice president-elect Kamala Harris. (Susanne Rust/Los Angeles Times)