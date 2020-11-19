Judge dismisses 24 cities’ lawsuit challenging cannabis deliveries in California

Some cities that banned cannabis dispensaries went to court to prevent deliveries of the drug to their residents. Above, Ñ Cheryl Luell of the Healing Center in Needles, Calif. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

In a win for California’s struggling cannabis industry, a Fresno judge has dismissed a lawsuit by 24 cities seeking to invalidate state regulations allowing delivery of cannabis to homes in communities that have outlawed sales in shops.

Fresno County Superior Court Judge Rosemary McGuire said in a ruling made public Wednesday that she agreed with attorneys for the state Bureau of Cannabis Control that the state regulation does not prevent cities from enforcing local ordinances restricting home delivery.

“On the basis of that conclusion, the court finds that this matter is not ripe for adjudication, and dismisses the action as to all plaintiffs,” McGuire wrote in the ruling signed on Tuesday.

Attorneys for the cities were not immediately available for comment on whether they would appeal the court ruling.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.