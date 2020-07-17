Judge largely upholds California’s ban on private prison contracts in tentative ruling

A federal judge in San Diego issued a tentative ruling Thursday that largely upholds California’s ban on private prison contracts.

GEO Group, a Florida-based private prison corporation, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in San Diego days before Assembly Bill 32 took effect on Jan. 1. The law prohibits new for-profit detention contracts and changes to current contracts, and phases out existing facilities entirely by 2028.

The lawsuit challenges Gov. Gavin Newsom and Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra. It alleges that AB 32 is a “transparent attempt by the state to shut down the federal government’s detention efforts within California’s borders” and asks the court to forbid the state from enforcing the statute. A month after the lawsuit was filed, the Trump administration followed with its own lawsuit making claims similar to those of GEO Group.

U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino consolidated the two lawsuits during a virtual hearing Thursday attended by more than 100 people. She called the lawsuits “fascinating and complex.”

