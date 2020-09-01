Judge says UC must immediately drop use of SAT, ACT scores for admissions and scholarships

SAT test preparation books sit on a shelf at a Barnes and Noble store June 27, 2002, in New York City. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The University of California must immediately suspend all use of SAT and ACT test scores for admissions and scholarship decisions under a preliminary injunction issued by an Alameda County Superior Court judge.

The ruling came in a lawsuit asserting that the use of standardized test scores are broadly biased — and particularly detrimental to students with disabilities who seek to take the test during the coronavirus crisis.

Related Content UC votes to drop SAT and ACT requirement for admissions until 2024

Superior Court Judge Brad Seligman said in his Monday ruling that plaintiffs had shown sufficient cause to stop the tests for now because applicants with disabilities had virtually no access to test-taking sites or legally required accommodations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The barriers faced by students with disabilities have been greatly exacerbated by the COVID-19 epidemic, which has disrupted test-taking locations, closed schools and limited access to school counselors,” Seligman wrote.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.