July 4 weekend shaping up to be critical test for California amid surge of coronavirus cases

Slackliners practice their rope walking and acrobatic skills at Santa Monica Beach on June 25, 2020, in Santa Monica. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

With coronavirus cases surging in California, the upcoming July 4 weekend is shaping up to be a crucial test for whether residents can reduce risky behavior and slow the outbreak.

Data show the current jump in cases appears to have begun around the Memorial Day weekend, just as the state was allowing businesses to reopen. Authorities believe many people resumed social gatherings after months of staying home, and that helped spread the virus. Memorial Day holiday events were followed by graduation and Father’s Day celebrations.

Other factors in the surge include people returning to restaurants and bars, where inspections have found that many businesses were not following social-distancing and health and safety rules.

