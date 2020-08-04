Kern County brush fire explodes to 800 acres, leads to recommended, precautionary evacuations

Smoke rises at the site of a brush fire on Aug. 3, 2020, in Kern County. (Southern California Edison)

A brush fire exploded to more than 800 acres in Kern County and led officials to issue recommended and precautionary evacuations Monday.

The blaze, dubbed Stagecoach Fire, was reported off Stagecoach Drive and Piute Meadow Road, south of Lake Isabella and Havilah.

Kern County Fire first reported the blaze about 3:40 p.m. when it was at just 15 aces, but it consumed more than 300 acres by 7:30 p.m., and then more than doubled to 800 acres an hour later, when it was still 0% contained.

Fire officials recommended that residents evacuate from the area west of of Caliente Bodfish Road in Piute Meadows and the area north of Walker Basin Road and east of Caliente Bodfish Road.

Officials also issued precautionary evacuations for the area off Indian Oaks Road, east of Caliente Bodfish Road.

No injuries were reported, and no further details were immediately available.

#StagecoachFire EVACUATION UPDATE. @kerncountyfire

Next Recommended Evacuation: the area north of Walker Basin Rd & east of Caliente Bodfish Rd (previous evacuations remain in place)

Temporary Evacuation Point: Former K-Mart Parking Lot, 710 West Tehachapi Blvd. Tehachapi, CA. pic.twitter.com/eQamYvyaLN — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) August 4, 2020