Kern County brush fire explodes to 800 acres, leads to recommended, precautionary evacuations

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Smoke rises at the site of a brush fire on Aug. 3, 2020, in Kern County. (Southern California Edison)

Smoke rises at the site of a brush fire on Aug. 3, 2020, in Kern County. (Southern California Edison)

A brush fire exploded to more than 800 acres in Kern County and led officials to issue recommended and precautionary evacuations Monday.

The blaze, dubbed Stagecoach Fire, was reported off Stagecoach Drive and Piute Meadow Road, south of Lake Isabella and Havilah.

Kern County Fire first reported the blaze about 3:40 p.m. when it was at just 15 aces, but it consumed more than 300 acres by 7:30 p.m., and then more than doubled to 800 acres an hour later, when it was still 0% contained.

Fire officials recommended that residents evacuate from the area west of of Caliente Bodfish Road in Piute Meadows and the area north of Walker Basin Road and east of Caliente Bodfish Road.

Officials also issued precautionary evacuations for the area off Indian Oaks Road, east of Caliente Bodfish Road.

No injuries were reported, and no further details were immediately available.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter