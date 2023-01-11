This image released by Paramount Network shows Kevin Costner in a scene from “Yellowstone.” (Paramount Network via AP)

Kevin Costner won the Golden Globe for best actor in a television drama series for his role as John Dutton in “Yellowstone.”

However, the massive California rainfall caused the actor and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, to miss the ceremony.

Costner, who lives in Santa Barbara, posted a video to Instagram before the ceremony explaining why the couple wouldn’t be able to make it.

“Yesterday we had to pull the kids out of school,” he explained. “In Santa Barbara, this is the second time in five years that the freeways flooded out. We found ourselves on the wrong side of town and we couldn’t get back last night. We couldn’t get back this morning in time with the freeways closed.”

“Nobody’s sadder than us that we couldn’t be at the Golden Globes,” he somberly said.

He and Baumgartner ended up watching the ceremony at home and when he found out about his big win, he took to Twitter to give a short acceptance speech.

“Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press and @goldenglobes for this tremendous honor and to the @Yellowstone team for bringing John Dutton’s world to life,” he wrote. “I share this recognition with my castmates, the producers, and our incredible crew.”

Lastly, he thanked the show’s fans who” love Yellowstone Ranch as if it were their own.”