Kristin Smart cold case: Deputies serve search warrant at Arroyo Grande home of ‘prime suspect’s’ father

Nearly 25 years after Kristin Smart vanished while walking back to her dorm at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, investigators were searching a nearby property Monday using cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar.

Detectives with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the Arroyo Grande home of Ruben Flores, the father of Paul Flores, who has long been considered a person of interest in Smart’s disappearance and is now considered the “prime suspect,” authorities said. In the past, he has denied any wrongdoing.

Paul Flores, who lives in San Pedro, was the last person seen with Smart before she disappeared in 1996. They were both students at the time.

A San Luis Obispo County judge authorized the Sheriff’s Office to utilize the dogs and radar in conducting the search. The property was first searched in the 1990s.

