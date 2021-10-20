L.A. County supervisors order independent audit of Mark Ridley-Thomas bribery charges

Mark Ridley-Thomas is seen in an undated file photo. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hire an outside law firm to investigate contracts that are central to federal corruption charges against a former colleague, Mark Ridley-Thomas.

Ridley-Thomas, now a Los Angeles city councilman, was charged last week along with former USC dean Marilyn Louise Flynn in a 20-count indictment alleging that he steered millions of dollars in county contracts to Flynn’s department so she would help his son.

On Tuesday, the five supervisors unanimously approved the independent investigation, which will scrutinize the contracts as well as the county’s current policies.

Supervisor Holly Mitchell joined the board in November 2020, replacing Ridley-Thomas in the 2nd district.

