Some of California’s most iconic landmarks will light up in teal Thursday in support of Alzheimer’s awareness.

The show of solidarity was organized by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America and is part of its Light the World in Teal program.

The U.S. Bank Tower crown in downtown L.A., the pylons at LAX, the Santa Monica Ferris wheel and the Long Beach International Gateway bridge are among the Los Angeles-area landmarks that will turn teal Thursday evening.

The annual event is held in November as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and aims to “literally shine a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease and show support for the millions of people affected by it,” according to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

Teal is officially recognized as the organization’s awareness color.

Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., president of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, said the colorful illumination will show support for the millions of Americans impacted by the devastating disease.

“By ‘Going Teal,’ these sites are literally highlighting the issue of Alzheimer’s and the need to continue doing more for the 6.7 million Americans currently living with it,” Fuschillo said. “We thank them for supporting this program and all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.”

More than 1,000 sites across the globe will turn teal Thursday. It’s the tenth year the nonprofit has organized the campaign.

Below is a complete list of Los Angeles-area landmarks that will turn teal on the evening of Nov. 2:

LAX Airport (Los Angeles)

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)

Petco Park (San Diego)

Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles)

U.S. Bank Tower crown (Los Angeles)

Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center

Gerald Desmond Bridge (Long Beach)

Long Beach City Hall

Port of Long Beach

Long Beach Airport

Rainbow Bridge (Long Beach)

Letter “M” on Box Springs Mountain (Moreno Valley)

Wheel at Santa Monica Pier

Clock Tower Building (Santa Monica)

Santa Ana Water Tower

Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson)

Fountain at Hillcrest Park (Fullerton)

Downtown Tree lights (Fullerton)

400 North Brand Blvd. (Glendale)

450 North Brand Blvd. (Glendale)

Petersen Automotive Museum (Los Angeles)

Riverside City Hall

The Cascades (Aliso Viejo)

Various Sunrise Assisted Living facilities throughout Southern California

The organization said as many as 690,000 Californians are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease and the total number of those affected could double by 2060.

For more information about the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, including resources for those affected by the disease, click here.