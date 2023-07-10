A man from West Los Angeles has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining millions in COVID-19 business loans, which he used on extravagant purchases and gambling trips to Las Vegas.

Andrew Marnell, 43, was sentenced to prison Monday after pleading guilty in September 2021 to one count of bank fraud and one count of money laundering.

Marnell applied for loans through two federal programs, including the Paycheck Protection Program, which was created by congress to help businesses that were struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Marnell’s bogus loan applications contained numerous false and misleading statements about his shell companies’ business operations and payroll expenses,” a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice reads. “Marnell, often using aliases, submitted fake and altered documents to obtain the small business loans, including bogus federal tax filings and employee payroll records.”

He used those ill-gotten funds to pay for trips to Las Vegas, in which he would spend much of it in casinos. He also purchased luxury items and stocks with the stolen fortune.

Andrew Marnell is shown in a casino security image shared by the U.S. Department of Justice.

As part of his plea deal, he agreed to forfeit his purchases, including a Range Rover, a Ducati motorcycle, Rolex watches, computers and tablets and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash. The government also seized more than $1.5 million from various accounts he owned, including those used to trade in the stock market.

Marnell used fake names and altered documents to obtain COVID-19 relief funds, DOJ officials said.

Prosecutors accused Marnell of being an opportunist who immediately “started scheming to steal relief funds intended to save small businesses from going bankrupt and millions of individuals from losing their jobs.”

He was one of the first people in the Central California District to take advantage of the pendmic-era loan programs, and one of the first to be arrested for abusing it, the DOJ said.

COVID-19 loan fraud continues to be an ongoing issues for the U.S. On Monday, a California woman who was serving time for killing her mother was also sentenced for running a scheme to defraud the loan programs from behind bars.

Additional allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 programs are still being investigated and Americans are urged to report it online or by calling the DOJ’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721.