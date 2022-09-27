A new study from WalletHub shows that Los Angeles was ranked as the third most vegetarian and vegan-friendly city in the nation.

The personal finance company ranked the 100 largest U.S. cities to determine which could secure the No. 1 spot.

The results were determined by three key factors: affordability, accessibility and quality, and vegetarian lifestyle.

These categories were evaluated by 17 metrics, including the cost of groceries for vegetarians, the number of restaurants selling vegetarian and vegan options and the number of salad shops in the area.

Each category was worth 33.33 points for a total score of 100. Los Angeles scored 52.97 points.

Portland, Oregon, earned the top spot, while Orlando, Florida, ranked second.

More California cities earned a spot on the list as well.

San Francisco earned the seventh spot, earning 51.74 points out of 100. San Diego placed ninth, earning 50.78 points.

17th: Bakersfield

23rd: Oakland

33rd: Fresno

40th: Irvine

42nd: Long Beach

44th: Sacramento

Some cities didn’t perform too well, however:

67th: Riverside

84th: Anaheim

87th: Stockton.

91st: Santa Ana

Four California places earned the bottom spots on the list:

97th: Fremont

98th: Chula Vista

99th: San Jose

100th: San Bernardino

The entire list can be viewed here.

