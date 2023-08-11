The City of La Mirada has installed 20 cameras at eight different locations within a popular park following a rise in “criminal issues.”

The 20 cameras have been installed at Creek Park, a 26-acre outdoor space which is located on Santa Gertrudes Avenue.

City officials said the cameras were installed to ensure that the park remains “safe for local families and visitors.”

The area has seen regular instances of graffiti and property damage within the park, and a lighted tunnel underneath the Imperial Highway has also been the site of “criminal issues and nuisance activities.”

This undated photo provided by the City of La Mirada shows one of 20 new public safety resource cameras at Creek Park.

The cameras feature 4K resolution and are pointed in publicly accessible areas within the park. Footage can be viewed by the public in real-time and the video captured is stored for 30 days, city officials said.

City Manager Jeff Boynton said the cameras are meant to assist authorities, volunteers and public safety officers who already patrol the city’s parks.

“The addition of cameras at Creek Park is intended to serve as a force multiplier, providing an extra tool for the Public Safety Team to address issues occurring within the park,” Boynton said.

The cameras can detect specific triggers, such as loud noises, and alert the city’s public safety team.

While the cameras can be viewed at any time, they are not always actively monitored, so park visitors will still need to call 911 in case of emergency.

Officials from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which the City of La Mirada contracts for law enforcement services, say cameras are a useful public safety resource that can help solve crimes, as well as serve as a criminal deterrent.

Creek Park is the first park in the city to receive security cameras. The City Council will review the effectiveness of the program next year to decide whether or not to add cameras to other parks.

Anyone with questions about the new cameras is encouraged to contact the LASD La Mirada Community Sheriff’s Station at 562-902-2986.