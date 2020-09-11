La Niña climate pattern strengthens in the Pacific Ocean

La Niña conditions were observed in the Pacific Ocean last month, and there is a 75% chance the weather pattern will persist through the winter, forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

A La Niña climate pattern has been slowly building over the summer, and now we’re in “strengthening La Niña territory,” climatologist Bill Patzert said Thursday.

What does that mean for California and the Southwest?

“Typically speaking, La Niñas turn out dry for Southern California, and El Niños turn out wet. But not always,” Patzert said.

La Niña can mean a dry winter in the Southwest.(Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

La Niña conditions have been building throughout the summer.(Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

