Lake Tahoe sees uptick in coronavirus cases amid summer tourist season

A family of ducks swims along the shore of South Lake Tahoe on Aug. 22, 2017. (Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press)

The coronavirus is spreading at one of the California’s favorite summer destinations: South Lake Tahoe.

The South Lake Tahoe region has reported a per-capita infection rate, over the last 14 days, of 169 new coronavirus cases for every 100,000 residents, exceeding the state’s goal of fewer than 100 cases per 100,000, said Dr. Nancy Williams, the health officer for El Dorado County.

If the South Lake Tahoe region were its own county, “it would now be added to the state’s monitoring list and asked to curtail certain activities,” Williams said in a statement. Actions would include shuttering bars and indoor dining rooms at restaurants.

South Lake Tahoe is part of El Dorado County, a sprawling county that extends from the Nevada border and South Lake Tahoe through the Sierra Nevada and into communities east of Sacramento.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.