Lake Tahoe ski resorts to start reopening next month with some changes due to COVID-19

Lake Tahoe is seen from the top of the tram at the Squaw Valley ski area. (Credit: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Skiing and snowboarding won’t be much different on the slopes when Lake Tahoe ski resorts begin reopening next month but a variety of changes are planned indoors because of COVID-19.

Capacity limits will be in place and some resorts are adopting reservation systems but masks and social-distancing requirements won’t phase skiers.

Mount Rose spokesman Travis Bennett says the beauty of the ski industry is social distancing already exists.

Wearing face coverings, masks and gloves are part of normal attire.

At least outdoors, he says it’s going to be business as usual. Heavenly and Northstar are the first scheduled to open Nov. 20.