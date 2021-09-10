Larry Elder dominates field of California recall replacement candidates, new poll shows

When asked to pick their first choice among the replacement candidates, 38% of likely voters preferred radio talk show host Larry Elder — up from 18% in July, a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll shows.(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Even as California voters appear to be rejecting the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom, radio talk show host Larry Elder continues to dominate the field to replace him in Tuesday’s vote, a new poll found.

When asked to pick their first choice among the replacement candidates, 38% of likely voters preferred Elder — up from 18% in July, a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll released Friday shows.

Elder’s outspoken conservative views have helped propel him out of the GOP pack, far outpacing other Republican candidates and giving him national exposure.

Democrat Kevin Paffrath, a social media personality who has more than 1.6 million followers for his personal finance videos on YouTube, came in a distant second with 10%.

