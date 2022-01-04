Larry Elder won’t seek rematch against Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022 gubernatorial race

Conservative talk show host Larry Elder, who topped the field of candidates trying to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in September’s failed recall, on Tuesday announced he will not run in California’s 2022 gubernatorial election.

Elder, a Los Angeles native, said that he has instead formed a political action committee, Elder for America PAC, to help Republicans running for the Senate and House of Representatives put Congress back in GOP control. The committee also will support some local candidates focused on public safety and education.

“Today, we don’t just have a state to save, we have a country save,” Elder said in a statement released on Tuesday. “The radical left’s woke agenda is destroying America. Our major cities look like warzones thanks to ‘progressive’ district attorneys and other pro-criminal policies. The distinction in quality of life between areas controlled by leftists and those that are not highlights the failure of the woke movement.”

After the recall failed, Elder told supporters said he would consider challenging the governor’s reelection, saying they should “stay tuned.”

