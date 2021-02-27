Lassen County says Newsom-backed coronavirus testing clinic is a ‘boondoggle’

Main Street in Susanville, Calif., where Lassen County had offered its own coronavirus testing clinics until a private company hired by the state took over.(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

A rural Northern California health department says it was handling coronavirus testing just fine until the state got involved.

In Lassen County, health officials had been running their own free testing clinics since last spring. But in January, OptumServe, a private company hired by the state, took over, leading to what the county spokesman called an inefficient and expensive “boondoggle.”

Now, county officials are cutting ties with OptumServe and blasting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration over centralized testing efforts.

OptumServe staffers were “coughing violently” and not wearing proper protective gear at a clinic this month, county health officials alleged in a scathing letter to the company.

