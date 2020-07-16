Latinos for the 1st time are the largest group of Californians admitted to UC schools

UC Irvine students Angela Vera, left, and Daniela Estrada are part of the growing Latino student population at the University of California.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

For the first time, Latinos are now the largest group of prospective freshmen accepted into the University of California for fall 2020, part of the most diverse first-year UC class ever admitted, according to preliminary data released Thursday.

Latinos slightly eclipsed Asian Americans for the first time, making up 36% of the 79,953 California students offered admission. Asians made up 35%, whites 21% and Black students 5%. First-generation students made up 45% of those admitted and low-income students, 44%.

Overall, the UC system’s nine undergraduate campuses offered seats to 119,054 freshmen, up from 108,178 last year. The campuses also admitted 28,074 transfer students, including the largest-ever class from the California Community Colleges system. The admission rate for all campuses rose to 69%.

“This has been an incredibly challenging time as many students have been making their college decision in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said UC President Janet Napolitano. “UC continues to see increased admissions of underrepresented students as we seek to educate a diverse student body of future leaders. The incoming class will be one of our most talented and diverse yet, and UC is proud to invite them to join us.”

