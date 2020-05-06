1  of  2
Latinos test positive for coronavirus at overwhelming rates in San Francisco survey

A street is empty of traffic during the coronavirus pandemic on May 3, 2020 in San Francisco. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

During a four-day period, a team of community workers and volunteers with San Francisco’s Latino Task Force and infectious disease specialists at UC San Francisco tested 4,160 residents and workers for the novel coronavirus in a census tract of the city’s Mission District.

They found that 2.1% of those tested were positive; yet it was the details of the group’s demographics that were more revealing.

While Latinos made up 44% of those tested, they accounted for more than 99% of the positive COVID-19 cases. In addition, 40% of those tested earned less than $50,000 per year. That group accounted for nearly 90% of the positive cases.

More than half of those tested who tested positive — 53% — had no symptoms of the illness.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

