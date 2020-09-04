Lawsuit alleges 200 California prison guards were forced to take rectal exams amounting to sexual assault

In this photo taken Wednesday, July 24, 2019, is the main entryway leading into San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

A lawsuit alleges that nearly 200 current and former California correctional officers were forced to take unnecessary rectal exams that amounted to sexual assault.

The Sacramento Bee says the lawsuit was filed Thursday against the state corrections department.

The Bee says several workers said they were correction recruits when they were told they couldn’t proceed to training unless they had invasive rectal exams — including a woman who says she was told it was a prostate exam. Women don’t have prostates.

A message to the corrections department seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned.