Lawsuit filed in California alleges teen was bullied on Snapchat app YOLO before he took his own life

The 16-year-old had been receiving anonymous messages for months, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday in California, through a popular Snapchat app called YOLO.

One of the last things that Carson Bride did before taking his own life was look to his phone for help.

The 16-year-old had been receiving anonymous messages for months, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday in California, through a popular Snapchat app called YOLO. The messages included sexual comments and taunts over specific incidents, like the time he’d fainted in biology class at his Portland, Ore., school.

The messages had to be coming from people he knew, but the app’s design made it impossible for him to know who was behind it. If he replied to the taunts, YOLO would automatically make the original message public, revealing his humiliation to the world.

His family found him dead on June 23, 2020. The history on his phone showed that he had been searching for “Reveal YOLO Username Online” earlier that morning.

