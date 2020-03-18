Lime to remove its scooters from California, other states due to coronavirus

Lime is pulling its shared electric scooters from 20 countries and 21 states, including California, as the number of COVID-19 cases spread across the world.

Scooters will be pulled from California, Texas, New York and other U.S. states, as well as from most of Europe, including France, Spain, Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom.

In a statement Wednesday, Chief Executive and founder Brad Bao said that Lime will “begin winding down and pausing our service to reflect public health guidance.”

“Like you, we are worried about the cities we love and call home, the people we serve, and our colleagues on the ground,” Bao said. “Loving cities means protecting them too. For now, we’re pausing Lime service to help people stay put and stay safe.”

