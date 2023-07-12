Four baby raccoons are safe and at an animal rehabilitation center after they were rescued from a chimney at a home in Upland.

The hourslong rescue took place on the morning of July 6 at a home on the 1300 block of N. Shelley Avenue.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the home for a report of several animals stuck inside the home’s chimney.

A mother raccoon sits at the bottom of a chimney shortly after giving birth to four babies in Upland on July 6, 2023. (San Bernardino County Fire Department)

Firefighters discovered that a raccoon mother had given birth to four baby raccoons inside the chimney. Over the course of two hours, firefighters and animal control officers carefully rescued the raccoons from the chimney, taking extra time to ensure the rescue left them unharmed.

The four babies were successfully removed and transferred to a wildlife facility for a quick medical evaluation. Unfortunately, the mother raccoon was confrontational towards the firefighters and animal control officers, and the rescue operation was ended.

Instead, animal control officers tried to coax her out of the chimney on her own accord, but it’s believed she had found an alternate escape route. Over the next several hours and days, animal control attempted to reconnect the babies with their mother, but she was nowhere to be found.

A baby raccoon is bottle fed after it was rescued from a chimney and separated from its mother on July 6, 2023 in Upland. (San Bernardino County Fire Department)

After multiple days of unsuccessful reunions, the babies were transported to a wildlife facility where they will be cared for and raised until they are old enough to survive on their own.

When that time comes, they’ll be released in the hills not far from where they were born, Fire Department officials said.

To see more photos and watch a portion of the rescue, click here.