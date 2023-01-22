A gunman killed 10 people and wounded another 10 at a ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, California, just east of downtown Los Angeles, late Saturday evening.

The gunman remained at large early Sunday morning.

Gov. Gavin Newsom decried the violence at what should have been a happy event.

“Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year. Instead, they were the victims of a horrific and heartless act of gun violence,” he wrote on Twitter. “Our hearts mourn as we learn more about the devastating acts of last night.”

Monterey Park is a city of about 60,000 people that sits at the eastern edge of Los Angeles. The majority of its residents are Asian immigrants or their descendants, most of them Chinese.