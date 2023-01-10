A powerful winter storm is drenching Southern California with historic rainfall. Follow KTLA’s live team coverage. Most recent updates appear at the top.

9:55 a.m. Tuesday – The National Weather Service is tracking heavier rain activity, one entering Los Angeles County and another over Ventura County.

Tracking two more lines of heavier rain activity, one entering LA Co now, and another over Ventura Co. These should be through LA Co by 1130 with the exception of lingering activity in the San Gabriels until around 1pm. #CAwx #LARain pic.twitter.com/wwSs93U9nV — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 10, 2023

9:50 a.m. – Caltrans has an update on all closures due to rain. Officials remind motorists to:

WIPERS ON, HEADLIGHTS ON

See flooding? TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN.

SLOW DOWN for your safety and our workers!

🚧CURRENT CALTRANS CLOSURES🚧



Avoid driving! If you do, remember:



– WIPERS ON, HEADLIGHTS ON

– See flooding? TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN.

– SLOW DOWN for your safety and our workers!

– See closures on Quickmap App



List of current weather-related highway closures as of 9AM: pic.twitter.com/QiPpWLYPXE — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 10, 2023

9:37 a.m. – The city of Calabasas is reporting a mudslide on Old Topanga Canyon Road and a boulder in the roadway of Dry Canyon Cold Creek Road, “but that’s it so far.”

9:20 a.m. – State Route 168 in Fresno is closed after a large rockslide made travel impossible, and it was recorded by a California Highway Patrol officer:

9:15 a.m. – Four daily rainfall records were broken in the Central Coast Monday, according to the National Weather Service:

4.22″ at Santa Barbara Airport, broke the 2.83″ record of 2005

3.42″ at the Santa Maria Airport broke 2.03″ record of 1907

2.02″ at Paso Robles Airport broke 1.18″ record in 1995

2.69″ at Sandberg broke the 1.84″ record of 2005

9:10 a.m. – A special weather statement has been issued for Inglewood, Santa Monica and Hawthorne until 9:45 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. High winds are expected in that area, and officials advise residents to “seek shelter in a sturdy structure,” officials said.

A similar one had been issued for Simi Valley, Camarillo and Moorpark earlier.

9:05 a.m. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s unknown what precisely could be in floodwaters and that they may contain many things that are harmful:

9 a.m. – All Malibu schools are closed Tuesday, officials said. “Please be safe from this weather,” Malibu Schools Pathway tweeted.

8:55 a.m. – From the National Weather Service Forecast Discussion:

The second impulse of strong Pacific storm system will affect the entire area today. There will be periods of heavy rain, strong winds, flooding and chance of strong thunderstorms. It will be dry Wednesday through Friday. Although there is some uncertainty in time another storm will move across the area at some time over the weekend and Monday.

8:40 a.m. – Some additional rainfall totals over 24 hours:

Malibu: 3.20″

Bel Air: 5.61″

Downtown Los Angeles: 4.73″

Montecito: 9.62″

San Marcos Pass: 13.25″

Santa Barbara: 5.23″

Northridge: 2.83″

La Canada: 5.12″

8:33 a.m. – Silverwood Lake State Recreation Area is closed due to flooding until further notice.

8:30 a.m. – Here is a map showing rainfall amounts over the past 24 hours (Courtesy NWS).

8:20 a.m. – Photographers across California have captured the damage caused by powerful storms in the state. See our gallery:

8:15 a.m. – Rain water filled Union Station’s pedestrian tunnel, video showed. Metro officials advise commuters to use the B/D line subway to get from one end of the station to the other.

To repeat–and now with a visual: There is flooding in the Union Station pedestrian tunnel. To get from one end of station to the other, you can use the B/D Line subway. The turnstiles are unlocked. https://t.co/FX7rvpppGL — LA Metro (@metrolosangeles) January 10, 2023

8 a.m. – KTLA’s Mt. Wilson camera shows rain in that area.

7 a.m. – Residents in a Studio City neighborhood were asked to shelter in place after mud and debris flowed into several yards. One resident KTLA spoke to was stuck in mud trying to get to work.

A driver tries to get through mud in Studio City on Jan. 10, 2023. (KTLA)

6:36 a.m. – Malibu Canyon Road in the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains was closed Tuesday morning after a boulder ended up on the roadway.

Big rock! Malibu Canyon Rd is closed from Civic Center to Piuma Way due to boulder on road just north of the tunnel. For #LARain closures, updates & latest status on all #LACounty roads, go to https://t.co/teCIofYWd5. Drive safely & be wary of hazards. @CERTMalibu @MalibuVOP pic.twitter.com/1wwhFGrJnV — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) January 10, 2023

6 a.m. – A flood warning is still in effect in Los Angeles and Ventura counties until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

5 a.m. – Drivers were rescued and vehicles were cleared from Highway 126 after debris flows Monday night, but the roadway remains closed.

4:30 a.m. – The National Weather Service called rainfall totals for this week’s storm “incredible.”

Latest rainfall summary for the current storm:https://t.co/Z7fqkvNq1L



Some INCREDIBLE totals for the area. Expect more rain today as showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue. #CAwx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 10, 2023

Nordhoff Ridge in Ventura County received 16.89 inches of rain as of this morning, while Warm Strings Camp in the mountains of Los Angeles County got 8 inches.