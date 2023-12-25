The California Highway Patrol says its officers are prepared for anything they may encounter on the state’s roadways, but this case stood out from the norm.

Last Wednesday, officers responded to a call of an animal on Interstate 80 in the Truckee area. It wasn’t the usual dog or cow or horse…but rather a llama that had gotten loose, CHP shared on social media.

CHP officers apprehended a llama that was loose on Interstate 80 on Dec. 21, 2023.

Thankfully, there would be almost no llama drama with the rescue.

Officers were able to locate the animal, safely apprehend it, and even gave him the name of “Challenger.” After a quick picture on the side of the roadway, the llama was returned to its owners.

Commenters praised the officers, saying that the situation could have ended tragically, and several joked that the llama may have been looking to join Santa’s herd of reindeer.

Recently, CHP officers working near South Lake Tahoe encountered an owl on a roadway, finding it only because they exited their vehicle to remove what they thought was a rock in one of the lanes.