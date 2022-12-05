Some cities in the United States are higher on Santa’s naughty list than others.
A new analysis from WalletHub compared 182 cities, including 150 of the most populous in the nation, to determine which were the most “sinful.”
The list included rankings for “Anger & Hatred,” “Jealousy,” “Excesses & Vices,” “Greed,” “Lust,” “Vanity,” and “Laziness,” were based on dozens of metrics, including violent crimes per capita, drug use, number of casinos, the teen birth rate, Google searches for pornography and the term, “Tinder,” and tanning salons per capita (among many other factors).
A total score of 100 represented the highest level of “sinfulness.” The lower a city’s overall score was the less “sinful” it was, according to the study.
WalletHub found that Los Angeles was the country’s 6th most “sinful” city with a score of 52.86.
Other California cities on the list:
10th: San Bernardino – 48.94 points
45th: Riverside – 42.27 points
51st: San Francisco – 41.72 points
56th: San Diego – 41.28 points
61st: Sacramento – 40.76 points
84th: Bakersfield – 37.85 points
86th: Oakland – 37.45 points
89th: Fresno – 36.84 points
98th: Long Beach – 36.02 points
107th: Huntington Beach – 35.39 points
109th: Stockton – 35.30 points
125th: Ontario – 34.07 points
131st: Rancho Cucamonga – 33.65 points
133rd: Modesto – 33.54 points
134th: Santa Clarita – 33.49 points
135th: Anaheim – 33.24 points
141st: Oceanside – 32.63
142nd: Fontana – 32.58
145th: San Jose – 32.39
150th: Santa Ana – 32.15
154th: Moreno Valley – 31.59
158th: Glendale – 31.24
160th: Garden Grove – 31.09
164th: Santa Rosa – 30.28
168th: Oxnard – 30.03
169th: Irvine – 29.88
170th: Chula Vista – 29.85
180th: Fremont – 26.90
It may not come as a surprise that Las Vegas was considered the nation’s most “sinful” city, earning an overall score of 59.93 points.
Port St. Lucie, Florida, was considered the least “sinful” city.