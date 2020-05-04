Low-risk businesses, including retail, can reopen with modifications as soon as Friday: Gov. Newsom

Retail and other businesses deemed to be at a lower risk during the COVID-19 outbreak can reopen as early as the end of this week if they implement the necessary safety measures, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday.

That can mean curbside pickup at clothing stores, bookstores and florists, as well manufacturing and supply chains.

The move marks the second phase of a four-stage roadmap to reopening Newsom previously laid out.

It will not include shopping malls, dine-in seating at restaurants and offices that can operate remotely, California Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sonia Angell emphasized.

Further guidance will be released on Thursday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

What DOES this include?

Places like:

– clothing stores

– florists

– bookstores

– sporting goods stores



All with curbside pick-up.



What does this NOT include at this time?

Places like:

– Offices (can continue telework)

– Restaurants (seated dining)

– Shopping Malls — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 4, 2020