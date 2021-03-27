‘Mad rush’ for COVID-19 vaccine among Californians ages 50 to 64 as eligibility nears

Larry Green (R) receives his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Teresa Frey at Lincoln Memorial Congregational Church UCC on March 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The countdown is on.

California on Thursday announced that all adults will become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 15, spurring an immediate flurry of phone calls, appointment requests and people trying to secure their spots in line.

But the two-week window before the free-for-all begins marks a critical point in the state’s vaccine rollout — particularly for people between the ages of 50 and 64, who become eligible April 1. A patchwork of rules, uncertainty about supply levels and questions about capacity and accessibility remain even as they ready themselves for their turn.

“Two weeks is not enough time for the 50 to 64 rollout,” Burbank resident Jim Chadwick, 64, said Friday. “It’s going to be a mad rush on April 1.”

