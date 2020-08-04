Magnitude 3.2 earthquake reported near Coalinga

A magnitude-3.2 earthquake was reported Aug. 4, 2020, at 2:28 p.m. 11 miles from Coalinga, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. (USGS)

A magnitude-3.2 earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon at 2:28 p.m. 11 miles from Coalinga, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 22 miles from Avenal, Calif., 26 miles from Mendota, Calif., 27 miles from Lemoore, Calif., and 28 miles from Kerman, Calif..

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.0 to 4.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 1.6 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

