Magnitude 3.2 earthquake strikes near San Diego

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake reported two miles from San Diego on Dec. 5, 2020. (USGS)

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Saturday at 5:48 a.m. Pacific time two miles from San Diego, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred five miles from Coronado, Calif., nine miles from Imperial Beach, nine miles from National City and nine miles from Chula Vista.

In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

