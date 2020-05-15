Magnitude 3.3 earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest

The location of a magnitude 3.3 earthquake that struck near Ridgecrest on May 14, 2020. (USGS)

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported at 4:37 p.m. Thursday 11 miles from Ridgecrest, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 25 miles from California City, Calif.; 51 miles from Barstow; 62 miles from Rosamond, Calif.; and 64 miles from Tehachapi, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.